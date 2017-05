ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆಯ ಸುರಕ್ಷಾ ಆಪ್ ಗೆ ಈಗ ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿ ಸಾಥ್

We have received a lot of support from a lot of celebs for our #SurakshaApp. Here is one such message from @Naina_Puttaswamy. Download our personal safety app, today! Android: http://www.tinyurl.com/SurakshaAndroid iOS: http://www.tinyurl.com/SurakshaiOS

A post shared by Bengaluru City Police (@blrcitypolice) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:28am PDT