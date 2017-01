ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯಿಂದ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಸೇವೆ ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆಗೂ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಆಪ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2016, 14:46 [IST]

English summary

Cargill in India has partnered with NextGen, India’s first CSR and sustainability management platform to ensure streamlined data collection and reporting of progress of CSR programs on-ground, real time visibility through a mobile app p3. It has been applied as a pilot for an integrated development project in Karnataka.