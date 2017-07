ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬೆದರಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದೇವೆ : ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಶಾಸಕರ ಅಳಲು

Bangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Congress legislators from Gujarat addressed the press for the first time after being flown down to Bengaluru. The legislators denied being held against their wishes at a resort. Gujarat Congress MLA and party spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said that Rs 15 crore was being offered in bribes by the BJP to lure Congress MLAs.