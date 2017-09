ಗೌರಿ ಹಂತಕರ ನೇಣಿಗೇರಿಸಿ, ಸಂಘ ಪರಿವಾರವನ್ನು ದೂಷಿಸಬೇಡಿ: ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

On a day when Sirimane Nagaraj and Noor Sridhar, former naxal leaders, rubbished the speculation that Naxals were behind the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh and accused the Sangh Parivar, BJP state president Yeddyurappa has gone on the defensive. Countering the allegation of Sangh Parivar involvement in the murder, Yeddyurappa said those allegations were merely baseless.