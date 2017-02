ಮೆಗಾ ಫೆಸ್ಟ್ ಗೆ ಬನ್ನಿ, ಕನಸಿನ ಮನೆ ನಿಮ್ಮದಾಗಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, February 10, 2017, 12:36 [IST]

English summary

Brigade Group, one of India’s leading developers today will host three day Mega Home Fest from 10th to 12th February 2017 at The Northern Terrace, World Trade Center at Brigade Gateway Bengaluru. The three-day event will showcase the company’s 30 offerings across 6 cities in South India.