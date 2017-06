ಬ್ರಾಂಡೆಡ್ ಬಟ್ಟೆ ಕಳ್ಳರ ಬಂಧನ, 20 ಲಕ್ಷ ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ಮಾಲು ವಶ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Raided duplicate branded clothes shop in City Market, seized products of leading brands worth Rs 9,31,500 /- Accused Nirmal singh arrested. pic.twitter.com/SptX3NVZhs

English summary

Branded clothes robbers Nirmal Singh alias Bhavani Singh and Jagannath alias Jaggi are arrested by City Market Police and CCB. Clothes worth Rs 20 lakhs are seized.