ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಪಿಎ, ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಬಾಂಬ್ ನಾಗ ಆರೋಪ

ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಇಲಾಖೆಯಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಅನೇಕ ಕ್ರೈಂ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿರುವ ನಾಗ, ಹಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಏನು ಬೇಕಾದರೂ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ ಬಾಂಬ್ ನಾಗ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, April 22, 2017, 15:26 [IST]

English summary

Former Corporator who escaped when police raided his home recently, has sent a video clipping from an unidentified place. In that video he alleges entire police department has involved in crime. He also said, the raid on his residence was a conspiracy of Congres leader Dinesh Gundurao and other he alleges.