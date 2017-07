ಹಸಿರು ಲೇನ್ ನಂತರ ಸಂಪಿಗೆ ಸ್ಟೇಷನ್ ಟ್ರಾಫಿಕ್ ಶೇ 116ರಷ್ಟು ಏರಿಕೆ

Bangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 12:56 [IST]

English summary

a joint venture between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and Mantri Developers, the Mantri Square Sampige Station has witnessed a 116% increase in the metro traffic. An exemplary model of Private and Public Partnership, this station, directly connecting citizens to the most popular shopping mall of the city