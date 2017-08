ನೂತನ ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ನಾಯ್ಡು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

BJP state president and former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa has wished newly appointed vice president of India Venkaiah Naidu in a programme which had taken place in Palace ground Bengaluru on Aug 6th.