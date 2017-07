ಬಿಎಸ್ವೈ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಕುಂದಿದೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಾಮ ಮಾರ್ಗ ಹಿಡಿದಿದೆː ದಿನೇಶ್

Bangalore

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

With the Congress and BJP slated for a head-on fight in assembly elections in major states of Gujarat and Karnataka in a matter of months, both parties are working overtime. OneIndia caught up with AICC spokesperson and Karnataka Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao to get a peek into the Congress' strategy to counter the BJP.