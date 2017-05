ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಬೀಫ್ ಫೆಸ್ಟಿವಲ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಗೋರಕ್ಷಕರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Let's voice out louder..!! Let's not allow our garden city to be slaughter city..! @OneindiaKannada #StopBeefFest pic.twitter.com/nH6l6Fz7Tu

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 7:35 [IST]

English summary

Bharatiya Gou Parivara to oppose Beef Fest evet to be held at Town hall, Beengaluru on May 29, 2017. The right wing groups decided to trend #StopBeefFest on Twitter against beef fest organized by a group which is influenced by the cow slaughter in Kerala.