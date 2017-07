ನವೆಂಬರ್ 16ರಿಂದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಐಟಿ- ಬಿಟಿ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ

Bangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

For the 1st time @Bengaluruitebiz & Bengaluru India Bio will be hosted together. Grateful to all stakeholders for all their support pic.twitter.com/znLzz8T412

English summary

For the first time Bengaluruitebiz & Bengaluru India Bio will be hosted together at Palace ground, Bengaluru from November 16 to 18, 2017 said IT-BT and tourism minister Priyank Kharge