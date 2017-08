ಸ್ವರಸ್ಮಿತಾದಿಂದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಆ.13ಕ್ಕೆ 'ಸ್ವರಾವಲೋಕನ' ಕಾರ್ಯಾಗಾರ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Swarasmitha, a musical organisation has organised a workshop called Swaravalokana on August 13th. The famous musicians will try to explain comparisons between music and life through this workshop. The programme will be taking place in Anasuya Convention Hall, Dattatreyanagar, BSK 3rd Stage, Bangalore between 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.