ಸಂಕೇತಿ ಉತ್ಸವ: ತಿಂದು ತೇಗಿ ಸಖತ್ ಮಜಾ ಮಾಡಿ

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2017, 13:41 [IST]

English summary

Bengaluru Sankethi Uthsav-5 organised by Bengaluru Sankethi Mahila Samaja Trust(R) . jan7 inaugurated. There are many unique Programs and stalls put on for public on 7th and 8th January 2017 at Maratha Hostel Choultry, 4/11, Bull Temple Road (opp. Shanthi sagar Hotel) Bengaluru.