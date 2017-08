ಆ.4 ರಿಂದ ಲಾಲ್ ಬಾಗ್ ಪುಷ್ಪಜಾತ್ರೆ: ಕುವೆಂಪು 'ಕವಿಶೈಲ'ದ ಮೆರಗು

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Flower show for Independence day(August 15) in Bengaluru's lalbagh is reday to attract people. Kannada writer, recipient of Jnanpith award Kuempus, ( K V Puttappa) village home Kavishyla is replicated in Lalbagh. The house will be the main attraction in Bengaluru Lalbagh Flower Show 2017. The show will be started from August 4th to 15.