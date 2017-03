ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗರ ಕುಡಿಯುವ ನೀರಿಗೆ ಕಾದಿದೆ ಗಂಡಾಂತರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, March 6, 2017, 16:15 [IST]

If numbers are anything to go by, Karnataka's capital city is bracing itself for a thirsty summer. Bengaluru that ideally requires 1440 (MLD) million litres per day is currently getting only 1350 MLD. The shortage is only going to get worse with water reserves on an all-time low in the state's dams and reservoirs.