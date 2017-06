ಪತ್ತೆದಾರಿ ಕಾದಂಬರಿಯನ್ನೂ ಮೀರಿಸುವ ಆ ಮೂರು ಕೊಲೆಗಳು!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

For 16 years three cases of death were being investigated by the Bengaluru police as suicides. It has now turned out that the three cases starting from 2011 onwards were all murders planned and executed by a gang of seven. The Bengaluru police arrested 7 persons and it was during their interrogation that it was found that the cases being probed as unnatural deaths in reality were murders.