ಲೈಂಗಿಕ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಮಹಿಳಾ ಆಯೋಗದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕಿಡಿ

English summary

The legal cell of the Karnataka Congress has hit back at the National Commission for Women over its notice to Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar in the aftermath of allegations of molestation during new year's revelry. Deeming the notice improper and unwarranted, the Congress party has asked the NCW to withdraw the same and tender an unconditional apology to Parameshwar, failing which the party has threatened to initiate legal action for defamation.