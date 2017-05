ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಕೆರೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕಾಳಜಿಯಿದ್ದರೆ ಬನ್ನಿ ಶನಿವಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, May 11, 2017, 12:52 [IST]

Bengaluru lakes are dying in the past decade. Our water bodies have faced the brunt of apathy, exploitation. It's time to reclaim and protect them. United Bengaluru has organized interactive sessiions in Bengaluru at Town hall on 13th May at 10 AM. If you care about lakes attend this meeting.