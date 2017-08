ಸೆ. 6ರಿಂದ 25ವರೆಗೆ ಬೆಂಗ್ಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ದೇಶ-ವಿದೇಶಿ ಕಲಾವಿದರ ಸಂಗೀತ ಹಬ್ಬ

Bangalore

Bengaluru International Arts Festival 2017. Our city’s largest acclaimed festival is now celebrating its 10th year and epitomizing “Celebration of Harmony through Arts”. Thought provoking and well curetted art presentations by artists from both India and abroad have been the benchmark of BIAF for 9 years. Fest start from September 6th. Ends on 25th.