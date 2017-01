ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೇ ಚಳ್ಳೆಹಣ್ಣು ತಿನ್ನಿಸಿದ ಮೈದುನ ನಾದಿನಿ ಜೋಡಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2017, 8:13 [IST]

The Bengaluru east division police on Sunday exposed how a case of molestation was stage managed and misused by an accused in K G Halli of the city. The police managed to crack the case in less than 42 hours after the alleged victim case started contradicting her statements. Thorough investigations into the allegation made by the woman led the police to the fact that the woman as well as the alleged perpetrator knew each other and had stage managed the molestation bid.