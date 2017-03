ಕಲೆಯ ಚೆಲುವಿಗೆ ಕಾವ್ಯದ ಸೊಗಸು, ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಎಂಥ ಮೋಡಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Art knows no bounds and this artist from Bengaluru only knows this too well. Shilpy Gupta, a potter and artist, blends the magic of poetry into pottery when she creates masterpieces on clay for her brainchild Ceramic Trail. Inspired by the world of poetry, the artist has taken pottery to an all new exciting level and is all set to hold her first ever solo exhibition in Bengaluru.