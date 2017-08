ಈದ್ಗಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದಿರಾ ಕ್ಯಾಂಟೀನ್ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಬಹುದಿತ್ತು: ಸಿಟಿ ರವಿ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Instead of building "Indira Canteen" within Rameshwara Temple premises BBMP could have built it in the Idgah Maidan close by. @CMofKarnataka

English summary

Instead of building "Indira Canteen" within Rameshwara Temple premises BBMP could have built it in the Idgah Maidan close by, Chikkamagaluru BJP MLA C T Ravi tweeted