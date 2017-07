ಬಸವಜಯಮೃತ್ಯುಂಜಯ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ತಂಡದಿಂದ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ನಾಗ ಪಂಚಮಿ

Bangalore

Mahesh

English summary

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, Kudala Sangama along with other guests will be celebrating Naga Panchami festival in a unique way. Seer urged not to pour milk to ant hill or Snakes instead provide the milk to needy children.