ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬಾರ್ ಪರಿಚಾರಕಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ?

ಬಾರ್ ಗೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಗ್ರಾಹಕ ಚಕ್ರಧರ ರೆಡ್ಡಿಯಿಂದ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾಗಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ದೂರು ಕೊಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತೆ.

English summary

The lady, serving as assistant in a bar of Bengaluru has alleged that one of the customer of that bar has rapped her recently. She had filled complaint in Ramamurthy Nagar police station on March 5th, but the case came to the light on March 10th, 2017.