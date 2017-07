ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಟಿಎಂ ಮೋಸದ ಜಾಲ ಪತ್ತೆ, ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಹಣ ಗುಳುಂ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 10:48 [IST]

Additional commissioner of police (Crime) has sent this message on twitter : Kindly beaware of SKIMMERS (additional hardware to thieve all details of your Credit/Debit cards) that may be mounted on ATM machines. Many Bengaluru people have lost money through ATM fraud.