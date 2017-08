ಕೊಚ್ಚಿಹೋದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಸರಕಾರದ ಇಂದಿರಾ ಕ್ಯಾಂಟೀನ್ ಧ್ಯಾನ

Bangalore

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The city of Bengaluru was battered by rains. In fact rains that hit the city on Tuesday and Wednesday was the highest recorded in the past 127 years. People complained of flooding and it was clear that the government had not undertaken any work to tackle flooding.