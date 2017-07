ಜೈಲು ಅಕ್ರಮ ಬಯಲಿಗೆಳೆದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಪತ್ರ

Bangalore

ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

An anonymous letter sent by jail personnel to ADGP Megharik has thrown more light on corruption in Parappana Agrahara. It says apart from Sasikala Natarajan many high profile jail inmates have been receiving special facilities. Will Siddaramaiah take action?