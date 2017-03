ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಿಯಲೇಬೇಕ್ : ಶ್ರೀವತ್ಸ ಕೃಷ್ಣಗೆ ಸಿದ್ದು ಟಾಂಗ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, March 18, 2017, 17:57 [IST]

English summary

All officers who are in Karnataka should learn Kannada, they should use Kannada: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. He has said this following an allegation that IAS officer Srivatsa Krishna insists every work to be done in Kannada and doesn't speak a word in Kannada.