ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಜತೆಗಿನ 'ರಸ್ತೆ' ಜಗಳಕ್ಕಿಳಿದ ನಟಿ ರಮ್ಯಾ; ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟಾಂಗ್

The story goes.. NASA found a new crater on the moon, but later AMC confirmed it was a road in Ahmedabad/Amdavad pic.twitter.com/Uov95yfu6m

English summary

Actress and Congress leader Ramya takes a dig at Karnataka BJP, by posting a photo of crater in Ahmedabad road, on twitter and tried to indicate the flaws in BJP ruled states. This move is retalitation to what BJP Karnataka tried the same to show the flaws in Congress ruling Karnataka.