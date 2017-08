ಜಯನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನುಮತಿ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ ಮರಕಡಿದ ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿ: ಹೆಬ್ಳೀಕರ್ ಕಿಡಿ

Bangalore

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

BBMP new rules | Pay fees before doing programs in the open fields

English summary

Veteran actor, environmentalist Suresh Heblikar lashed out against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), for cutting two healthy trees in Jayanagar (Bengaluru) 4th 'T' block without permission.