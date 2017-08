Rally for Rivers ಪರ ನಟ ಗಣೇಶ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನ

Bangalore

Mahesh

Let's cme 2gether n support the cause.I👍🏻support #Rallyforriver Request you all to give missed call to 8000980009 @ishafoundation @Sadhguru pic.twitter.com/zLB7UpcD5L

English summary

Golden star Ganesh supports Rally for Rivers a nationwide campaign launched by Sadhguru, Isha foundation. Lakhs of people are already showing their support, and you can too! All it takes is a missed call to 80009 80009.