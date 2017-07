ಅಚ್ಛೇ ದಿನ್ ಕೇವಲ ಬಾಯಿ ಮಾತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತ್ರ - ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Bangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah criticises Narendra Modi-led central government and said, "Acche Din was only in the mouth but not in practice. The BJP had earlier said 'India Shining'. None of houses, including Dalits and the poor was not shining," said here in Bengaluru.