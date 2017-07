ನಮ್ಮ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕು ಕನ್ನಡ ಬೇಕು: ಜು.11 ರಂದು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde



Kannada Grahaka Koota has made many twitter campaigns to protect Kannada language from other language imposition. Now it has started a new twitter camapaign, named #NammaBankuKannadaBeku. The campaign will be started on July 11th, 6 pm. People can support the campaign by tweeting under #NammaBankuKannadaBeku hashtag. The aim of the campaign is to requesting banks to use Kannada language in their services.