ರಜನೀಕಾಂತ್ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಅರಂಗೇಟ್ರಂಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಏಜೆನ್ಸಿ ನೆರವು

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 19:23 [IST]

English summary

Superstar actor Rajinikanth is consulting an agency in Bengaluru for his entry into politics, According to the report, the agency is researching voting patterns in Tamil Nadu and advising him on the public issues the popular actor, known as "Thalaivaa", could campaign on.