85 ವರ್ಷದ ವೃದ್ಧೆ ಕೆಐಎಡಿಬಿಗೆ ಕೋಟಿಗಟ್ಟಲೆ ನಾಮ ಹಾಕಿದ ಕುತೂಹಲದ ಕತೆ!

An 85-year-old woman has been accused of becoming rich overnight by cheating Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). She walked away with a Rs 16.61 crore as compensation by donating a portion of her land to Namma Metro Project, hiding the fact that land was pledged by her to Canara bank to get hefty loan years ago.