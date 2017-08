ವಿಮಾನ ಹತ್ತುವ ಮುನ್ನ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಹೇಳಿದ 6 ಸಂಗತಿ

Bangalore

ರಾಜೀವ್ ಶಿವಸ್ಕಂದ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Amit Shah Says, "Karnataka Is Our Next Target" To Win The Election | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP national president Amit Shah has given some suggestions, directions to state BJP leaders while he was leaving Bengaluru, after his 3 days visit to Capital of Karnataka. Here is his 6 suggestions, in which he indirectly blames state BJP leaders.