ಹೊಸ ಸ್ಮಾರ್ಟ್ ಸಿಟಿ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 12:40 [IST]

English summary

Thirty new cities were added to the Centre's Smart Cities Mission which includes Bengaluru. As of now 90 smart cities have been added to the Centre’s programme. And total investment of Rs. 57,393 crore was announced by Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.