ಹೃದಯ ದಾನ ಮಾಡಿ ಮರುಜೀವ ಕೊಟ್ಟ 23ರ ಯುವಕ

English summary

A 23 year old youth's heart was transplanted into a 32 year old cardiac patient at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru on August 28, 2017. The heart was transported from Aster CMI Hospital Hebbal to Narayana Health City, Bommasandra. A distance of 70 kms was covered in a span of 57 minutes.