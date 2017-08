50 ದಿನ, 1.5 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನ: ಇದು 'ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ' ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

More than 1.5 crore people travelled by Namma Metro Bengaluru, in 50 days of completion of Namma Metro fisrt stage. From Bhaiyappanahalli to Mysuru road and from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli metro lines fully opend to public on June 18th.