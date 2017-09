1993ರ ಮುಂಬೈ ಸ್ಫೋಟ 2 ದಶಕದ ನಂತರ ತೀರ್ಪು

India

Over two decades since the first major terror attack India witnessed, the Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its verdict on the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Yakub Memon, one of the main accused in the 1993 Bombay blasts case, and commuted the sentences of 10 other accused to life imprisonment.