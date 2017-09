ನಮ್ಮ ಇಂದಿಗೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಅಂದನ್ನು ತ್ಯಾಗ ಮಾಡಿದವರಿಗಿದೋ ಸಲಾಂ!

People

ಶಿಶಿರ್ ಅಂಗಡಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

It is a heart warming story of a soldier from Karnataka, who faught against the Pakistan in Kargil War and thought only about the victory, even when the granade blasted under his leg. Today it is birthday of captain Naveen Nagappa. Let's wish and salute the war hero.