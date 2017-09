ಸರ್ ಎಂವಿಯನ್ನು ಕಂಡ ಈ ಕಣ್ಣುಗಳೇ ಧನ್ಯ

People

ಜಿ.ಎಸ್. ಸತ್ಯ, ಸ್ಯಾನ್‌ಹೊಸೆ

English summary

GS Satya of San Jose remembers Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. September 15 is celebrated as Engineer's Day.