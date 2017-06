ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಿಂದಿ ಸವಾರಿ ಏಕೆ ಅಷ್ಟು ಸುಲಭವೆಂದರೆ...

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 13:46 [IST]

English summary

Why is it easy to impose Hindi on Kannadigas in Karnataka? It is because many Kannadigas have already accepted that Hindi is national language, many don't hesitate to speak in Hindi, instead of Kannada. It is because Kannadiagas are not showing united fight against Hindi.