ಅಕಾಡೆಮಿ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಕಲಾವಿದೆಯರು

ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಸತೀಶ್, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Madras Music Academy awards to Karnataka classical singer Dr T.S. Sathyavathi and ghatam player Sukanya Ramgopal. Both are from Karnataka. Madras Music Academy is one of the earliest established music academies in South India. A write up on awardees by Ashwini Satish, Singapore.