ಪತ್ರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕುತೂಹಲವಿದ್ದರೆ ಇದನ್ನು ಓದಿ!

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 15:37 [IST]

English summary

Do you want to be a Kannada journalist? Do you want to know how Kannada news papers work? What eligibility you should have to be a good and competent Kannada journalist? To know all you should read book edited by Vinayaka Kodsara. Book review by Dr. Na Someshwara of That Anta Heli fame.