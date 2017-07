ಸನಾತನ ಧರ್ಮ ಉಳಿದರೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಕನ್ನಡ ಉಳಿಯುತ್ತದೆ

Articles

ಸಂಪಿಗೆ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ, ಸನಾತನಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 13:53 [IST]

Sanatana Dharma and Kannada language both have to go hand in hand if Kannadigas have to prosper in Karnataka. At any cost Hindi language should not be imposed on Kannadigas. Sampige Srinivas explains how both the factions are going in two different directions.