ಮಲೆನಾಡಿನ ಮಳೆಗಾಲ: ಸೊಬಗಷ್ಟೇ ಅಲ್ಲ, ಸಾಹಸವೂ ಹೌದು!

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 12:51 [IST]

English summary

If a person wants to feel true meaning of rain, he has to go to Malnad, semi Malnad (Chikmangaluru, Shivamogga, Uttarakannada) areas once in a rainy season. The immense beauty of nature and adventurous life of the people of the region give a special meaning to the monsoon.