ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಧರ್ಮದ ಹೋರಾಟ ದಾರಿ ತಪ್ಪುತ್ತಿದೆಯೇ?

ಡಾ.ಶಶಿಕಾಂತ ಪಟ್ಟಣ, ಪುಣೆ

English summary

Is fight for independent religion status to Lingayat losing the track? According to Shashikanth Pattan from Pune, ministers in Congress government themselves are divided in this issue. He says, now the issue is on the table to Siddaramaiah, he has to take quick decision.