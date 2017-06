ಬಡಗ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರನ್ನು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೇ ಮರೆತಿರುವ ದುರಂತ ಕಥೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, June 9, 2017, 11:44 [IST]

English summary

Badagas the tribal people residing in Nilagiri mountain range in Tamil Nadu, are originally Kannadigas from Mysuru region. They speak a dialect of Kannada. But, onslaught of Tamil has made them to forget Kannada. An eye opening article from Sampige Srinivasa.